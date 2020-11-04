Atico Continues to Intercept High Grades Including 204 g/t Au, 486 g/t Ag and 17% Cu, Over 1.45 Meters and Confirms Third VMS Lens at La Plata, Ecuador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to update its shareholders on the positive advances of its drilling program at the La Plata precious metals-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) project in Ecuador.

La Plata Drilling Highlights Include:True widths are dependent on uncertainties in the local strike and dip of the mineralization and are estimated to be between 76% and 83% of the drill intercept.

* Hole was drilled in the south block and used for new metallurgical testingNew drilling reports confirmation of a third lens at the Guatuza target within a larger VMS system.Infill drilling of the North Block reports additional high grade VMS intercepts.Resource expansion drilling reports positive results in North Block.Alain Bureau, Atico’s President, commented: “As VMS deposits tend to occur in clusters, we are seeing significant evidence that this project is no exception to this thesis. The drill rigs will keep turning during for rest of 2020 and all of 2021 as good results keep coming and confirming the possibility of adding significant tonnage with the discovery of a third lens.”Third lens confirmed and larger VMS footprint revealedLast week’s drill holes reported significant massive sulfide intercepts at the Guatuza target, confirming mineralization continuity of the previously completed surface trenching executed some 210 meters from the La Mina deposit. This exercise confirms a third lens within the La Mina structure. The new drill holes completed on this target area called Guatuza, intercepted a significant mineralization showing thickness of various meters of massive sulfides and semi-massive sulfides which continued by crossing through a stockwork zone directly below. The cores have been immediately logged, prepared and sent to Lima for their geochemistry analysis. Laboratories are working at full capacity at this moment and we are expecting certified results in due course.Drill hole CMLP-20-128 was drilled through the North Block lens and pursued further to depth. It intercepted a very large halo of pyrite bearing quartz stockwork also presenting moderate chlorite-sericite alteration with presence of pyrite mineralization along the entire 163 meter intercept. These intercepts, forming a large halo, are typically associated to large tonnage VMS deposits reinforcing the geological premises of La Mina being part of a much larger VMS system.2020 Infill Drilling ProgramHole number CMLP-20-137, drilled in the upper center zone of the North Bloc has confirmed the presence of very high-grade zones reporting 204 g/t gold, 486 g/t silver, 17.4% copper and 4.18% Zinc on 1.45m. This high grade zone is located inside a larger 3.4 meters VMS intercept. The 2020 La Plata exploration program is intended to infill the south and north blocks of the La Mina area while upgrading the known mineralized resources from the inferred category. This program is also designed to increase the known resources at the two main La Mina VMS lenses.Resource expansionThrough recent drilling, the Atico exploration team has concentrated its efforts in understanding the continuity of mineralization between the three lenses (South, North and now Guatuza). Recent drilling has reported additional zones of mineralization located between those three previously identified lenses. Additional drilling is being completed at this moment and can possibly add significant mineralised tonnage to the existing polygons. These results also bring perspective options to the proposed underground mining plan.Drill Program Assay Results:



CBJ Newsmakers