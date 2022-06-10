Atlas Drills Another Large Step-Out at Great Atlantic

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Salt (the “Company” or “Atlas” – TSXV: SALT) is pleased to report that as the Company progresses toward completion of its Great Atlantic Feasibility Study, drilling of another significant step-out hole has commenced approximately 300 metres east of CC-4 which cut a gross thickness of 335 metres grading 96.8% salt starting just 190 meters downhole.

Mr. Rowland Howe, President of Atlas, commented: “The already known extent of the high-grade homogeneous salt deposit at Great Atlantic is impressive to say the least. We eagerly anticipate results from this particular hole, both in terms of further defining this large and relatively shallow deposit and optimizing the mine design for the FS.”

“We also look forward to an upcoming Great Atlantic Project site visit for invited investors.”

“Mr. Salt” at PDAC

Atlas is pleased to be exhibiting in the Investors Exchange at PDAC Monday, June 13, through Wednesday, June 15. Company representatives including Rowland Howe and CEO Patrick Laracy will be available to meet with shareholders and potential new investors at Booth IE 2337.

Atlas Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Company’s shares have been approved for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol “9D00”.

CEO Laracy stated, “There is growing interest among European investors in our flagship Great Atlantic Project and the upcoming spinout of other Atlas salt assets in the broader Bay St. George district. The FSE listing is timely and will expand our trading exposure.”

Atlas Retains Sagacity Capital Media

Atlas has retained Sagacity Capital Media for a term of one year to provide advertising and marketing services for the Company for a total fee of $39,000 (plus tax). They’ve also been granted 125,000 consultant stock options exercisable at $2.25 per share for a period of one year, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Video – Rowland Howe

Click on the following link as Rowland Howe discusses the Great Atlantic Salt Project.

https://youtu.be/rMPrhbQuq8c

Qualified Person

Patrick J. Laracy, P.Geo, and CEO, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical contents of this news release as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Atlas Salt

Bringing the Power of SALT to Investors: Atlas Salt owns 100% of the Great Atlantic salt deposit strategically located in western Newfoundland in the middle of the robust eastern North America road salt market. The project features a large homogeneous high-grade resource. Atlas also owns the Fischell’s Brook Salt Dome with plans to spin out that asset into a separate company as a potential renewable energy storage opportunity.

