Aton President & CEO Updates Investors on Its Plans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aton Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Aton Resources”) (TSX-V: AAN) is pleased to share an update from its President and CEO Mark Campbell on the Company’s plans.

“It is with great pleasure that I finally have something to say to all of our shareholders. It may have seemed to have been a very long road - and it has! But the fact that we have been able to attract a strong financial strategic partner like MEDAF, will prove to be worth the wait.“Now what everyone wants to know is what our plan is going forwards. It has two parts. Firstly, we will get back to the second phase of exploration drilling at Rodruin, which returned excellent results from the first program. We also plan to drill at Abu Gaharish, which we believe has similar geology to the world-class Sukari deposit 200 km to the south, as well as some of our other highly promising regional exploration targets. Timing will be dependent on rig availability and if we can bring one in and begin before Christmas we will, but I think January 2021 as a start date is realistically more likely. The goal here is to get to an MRE at Rodruin as fast as we can.“Secondly, we will continue work at Hamama West, where our plan is to establish a starter open pit mine on the uppermost oxide portion of the deposit and a heap leach processing facility. This we envisage will be the first phase of the overall development of the entire Hamama project area. This will include additional resource delineation and definition drilling, further metallurgical, geotechnical and hydrological studies, and water well drilling leading to the establishment of a process water supply borefield.“We are very excited to be getting back to work, as I am sure are all of you. So let me thank all of our very loyal shareholders, our strategic partners, old and new, and of course our very dedicated employees and directors.“With the gold bid round held by EMRA having just successfully closed, and our acquisition of such a strong new partner in MEDAF, the future looks very bright for Aton Resources and Egypt. Aton never doubted that Egypt would one day be recognized as a world class exploration destination, which is why we have stuck to working here for the past 11 years.“I will keep you up to date as we progress.”





CBJ Newsmakers