AuditDashboard Adds Fully Integrated Electronic Signature Solution

AuditDashboard demonstrates an outstanding commitment to expand its productivity suite of solutions and help accounting firms deliver better client experiences. The new offering receives honorable mention at annual innovation awards highlighting top technologies for accounting firms.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AuditDashboard, a leading provider of information request and document management software solutions for the accounting profession, releases a fully integrated electronic signature solution for accounting firms worldwide.

AuditDashboard customers can now request electronic signatures from internal and external signers without waiting days for documents to be executed or manually follow up.

As remote work and digitalization continue to surge, accounting firms have been quick to adopt the use of electronic signatures. AuditDashboard’s solution is fully integrated with a client’s request list, so mission-critical documents like engagement letters, tax forms, and management representation letters can be turned into an e-signature request for multiple signers – all without leaving the AuditDashboard platform.

“Documents are now executed and returned in hours, not days because clients can sign them from their mobile device without having to print, sign, scan and email them to us,” said Judy Cahee, Tax Partner at BST & Co, an award-winning firm in Albany, New York. “Our goal is to provide the best experience for our team and clients, and AuditDashboard is helping us deliver on that promise.”

With eSignatures by AuditDashboard, customers can:

Turn any document into an e-signature request that can be signed anywhere, at any time

Track the status of e-signature requests across your entire team, department, or firm

Automate signature requests, follow up, and the distribution of executed documents

With world-class functionality and security, it is no surprise that eSignatures by AuditDashboard received honorable mention at annual innovation awards highlighting top technologies for accounting firms.

“The technology behind this product announcement is the result of a deep API-based integration with signNow, a world-class provider of e-signatures and document management solutions,” said Mike McKinnon, Vice President, AuditDashboard. “We performed extensive due diligence on several vendors and are sure we have found a partner who shares our vision and values.”

“We are excited to partner with AuditDashboard,” said Scott Owen, Vice President, Business Development and Channel, airSlate. “Extending AuditDashboard’s best-in-class workflow solution with the addition of signNow’s electronic signature offering accelerates business efficiencies and cost savings for AuditDashboard’s impressive user-base.”

About AuditDashboard

AuditDashboard is a leading provider of information request and document management software solutions for the accounting profession. AuditDashboard designs, develops and delivers enterprise-grade software solutions that make work easier for professionals and their clients. AuditDashboard is a source of truth for communication before, during, and after a client engagement for thousands of accounting professionals worldwide. AuditDashboard enables firms to deliver consistent client experiences that drive efficiency and promote accountability with maximum security.

For more information, visit www.auditdashboard.com

