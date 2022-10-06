Augmentt Deepens SaaS Security with SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

OTTAWA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Augmentt, the SaaS security and management platform built for MSPs, today announced the introduction of Augmentt Secure Premium, an SOC 2 Type 2 compliant offering that enables MSPs to provide their clients with comprehensive cloud application and security monitoring and management for their Microsoft 365 environments.

“Data is the new oil and MSPs must demonstrate that they can be trusted to secure and protect this important commodity that is being delivered through their clients’ SaaS applications,” said Derik Belair, CEO & Co-founder, Augmentt. “One of the best ways to do that is through SOC 2 Type 2 compliant solutions and we are incredibly proud that Augmentt Secure has achieved this trusted services criteria. These and other investments we are making to further strengthen the Augmentt platform are helping MSPs solve for the most critical Microsoft 365 security challenges their clients face today.”

Taking SaaS Security and Management to the Next Level

Augmentt Secure Premium includes several new and enhanced feature sets and functionality designed to further simplify and streamline cloud application security monitoring and management and make it easier for MSPs establish and maintain the highest levels of Microsoft 365 security:

Granular permissions . MSPs can assign various levels of permissions within Augmentt including least-privilege access for technicians, and allow customers to close their own support tickets, saving time and effort.

. MSPs can assign various levels of permissions within Augmentt including least-privilege access for technicians, and allow customers to close their own support tickets, saving time and effort. Enhanced threat alert plus remediation . MSPs can pinpoint suspicious activity and block successful logins from a foreign country when the user is still in the office, or quickly lock accounts directly from the alert.

. MSPs can pinpoint suspicious activity and block successful logins from a foreign country when the user is still in the office, or quickly lock accounts directly from the alert. Expanded configuration capabilities. MSPs can now configure five more security settings for a total of seven settings including: Password Reset Notification Admin Password Reset Notification Unified Audit Log External Mail Forwarding Safe Attachments (SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams)

MSPs can now configure five more security settings for a total of seven settings including:

Augmentt Secure Premium also provides a multi-tenancy, or per tenant, view of alert details, as well as additional thresholding that enables MSPs to reduce noise by setting rules establishing which alerts they want to receive.

“Augmentt is laser-focused on providing MSPs with the tools and insights they need to deliver better security and greater value to their clients,” said Gavin Garbutt, Chairman and Co-Founder, Augmentt. “Through Augmentt Secure Premium, we are taking SaaS security and management to the next level by enabling MSPs to become more proactive in improving their security postures and mitigating risk.”

Augmentt is offering 100 free licenses of Secure to get MSPs started on their journey toward providing end-to-end security for their clients’ Microsoft 365 environments.

For more information about Augmentt’s solutions, training and partner enablement resources visit www.augmentt.com.

About Augmentt

Founded in 2020, Augmentt’s mission is to provide managed service providers (MSPs) a smart solution to address the complexities driven by the unprecedented adoption of SaaS. Augmentt’s platform and solutions are designed to make SaaS security and management easy and profitable while delivering the framework for Augmentt partners to become world-class MSPs. For more information, visit www.augmentt.com.



