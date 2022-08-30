Augmentt Secure Now Features SaaS Security Alerting for Microsoft 365

OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Augmentt, the SaaS security and management platform built for MSPs, today announced SaaS Security Alerting for Microsoft 365. Available through Augmentt Secure, the new real-time threat detection gives MSPs the SaaS alerting capability for unmatched protection of Microsoft 365.

“Augmentt Secure has been a game-changer when it comes to gaining visibility into the security posture of our clients’ M365 environments,” said Cary Wagner, CEO and Founder of Pacific NorthWest Managed IT Services, LLC. “Having the new SaaS Security Alerting will make it even faster and easier for us to detect and then quickly address any active threats impacting our clients, all from a single dashboard, effectively eliminating the need for multiple tools. Which, as an MSP, is a dream come true!”

“With the use of SaaS-based applications on the rise, cybersecurity breaches, ransomware attacks and data loss are becoming more acute, creating both challenge and opportunity for today’s MSPs,” said Derik Belair, CEO & Co-founder, Augmentt. “With Augmentt Secure, MSPs gain a comprehensive cloud application security monitoring and management offering designed to simplify and streamline Microsoft 365 security.”

Offering detailed reporting and a 360-degree view of the environment, Augment Secure also creates more business value for both the MSP and their customers, and aligns nicely with Augmentt’s recently announced cyber insurance alliance which helps MSPs proactively mitigate risk at a lesser cost.

Building on Augmentt’s Vision of All-Encompassing SaaS Security and Management

Since Augmentt was founded in 2020, the company has been laser-focused on providing MSPs with the tools and insights they need to deliver better security and greater value to their clients. “Augmentt Secure’s new SaaS Security Alerts gets us one step closer to providing MSPs with an end-to-end SaaS security and management solution that gives them a 360-degree view into their clients’ SaaS environments,” continued Belair.

With Augmentt Secure, MSPs can:

Audit. Run free security threat reports for clients and prospects to identify vulnerabilities such as legacy authentication and monitor policy adoption, including multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Protect. Enforce, monitor security policies, and fix issues that arise across clients' Microsoft 365 environments through MFA configuration management.

Detect. Now with SaaS Alerting, receive alerts via an e-mail report or PSA, for example, when MFA is turned off.

The addition of SaaS Security Alerts provides near real-time alerting when an active threat to the client environment is detected, such as a login from a foreign country when the user is still at the office. Augmentt Secure also provides a multi-tenancy, or per tenant, view of alert details, as well as additional thresholding that enables MSPs to reduce noise by setting rules establishing which alerts they want to receive.

“Augmentt stands alone as the only single portal solution able to solve all of the security aspects an MSP faces when protecting their clients’ Microsoft 365 environments,” said Gavin Garbutt, Chairman and Co-Founder, Augmentt. “Our portfolio is an MSP’s ‘SaaS Swiss army knife’ for SaaS security and management.”

Augmentt Secure with SaaS Alerting capabilities is available now, and through October 30, 2022 Augmentt is offering 100 free licenses of Secure to get MSPs started on their journey toward providing end-to-end security for their clients’ Microsoft 365 environments.

For more information about Augmentt’s solutions, training and partner enablement resources visit www.augmentt.com.

About Augmentt

Founded in 2020, Augmentt’s mission is to provide managed service providers (MSPs) a smart solution to address the complexities driven by the unprecedented adoption of SaaS. Augmentt’s platform and solutions are designed to make SaaS security and management easy and profitable while delivering the framework for Augmentt partners to become world-class MSPs. For more information, visit www.augmentt.com.

