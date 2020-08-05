Aura Announces Share and BDR Division

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aura Minerals Inc. (“Aura” or the “Company”) (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA32), in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4, article 157 of Law No. 6.404/76, of December 15, 1976, as amended and of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (“CVM”) Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby announces that the Company’s board of directors has approved the division of the issued shares of the Company so that each issued share will be divided into fifteen (15) issued shares (the “Share Division”). Therefore, for each share currently held, each shareholder will receive, as a result of the Share Division, fifteen (15) shares of the Company.

As a result of the Share Division, the Brazilian depositary receipts issued or to be issued in connection with Aura’s previously announced initial primary and secondary public offering with restricted efforts of Brazilian depositary receipts (“BDRs”) will be divided at the same ratio as the Share Division (the “BDR Division”), so that for each BDR currently held, each BDR holder will receive, as a result of the BDR Division, fifteen (15) BDRs of the Company. The Company will advise the market of the record date(s) and expected payment date(s) for the Share Division and the BDR Division, as well as other key dates and details in connection with same, in due course.The Share Division is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). Forward-Looking InformationThis press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”, as defined in applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) which includes the proposed completion of the Share Division and BDR Division.Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements.All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.About Aura 360° MiningAura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and one pre-operational gold mine in the United States, Gold Road. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.For further information, please visit Aura’s website at http://auraminerals.com/investidores/ or contact:Investor Relations

Mr. Gabriel Lima Catalani

E-mail: ri@auraminerals.com

Telephone: (11) 2164-7340

http://auraminerals.com/investidores/



