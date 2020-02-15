Aura Continues Strategic Transformation Process With Management Change

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over the last 3 years, Aura has been focused on transforming itself into a stronger, more flexible growth company. This has been accomplished through changes to its portfolio, a strengthened balance sheet and the development of talent and management processes. With the completion of the ramp-up of the Aranzazu project last year, the integration of the Rio Novo acquisition and the recent announcement of a binding term sheet for an acquisition in the United States, Aura now operates three mining projects in the Americas and has three gold development projects in the Americas.

In order to move forward with Aura’s growth strategy, combined with our focus on developing our management team and excellence in performance, we are very pleased to announce the following key management changes:Glauber Luvizotto, the current General Manager (GM) of our Aranzazu operation, assumes the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Aura, responsible for mine operations, technical services and project development. Glauber will continue as the interim GM in Aranzazu while we find the right candidate to assume the role of GM of the Aranzazu operation.Kleber Cardoso, Aura’s current Vice President of Finance, assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Aura, responsible for financing, accounting, cash flows and Investors Relations.Sergio Castanho, our current Vice President of People and Management Process, assumes the role of Chief Transformational Officer (CTO) of Aura, responsible for people and management, innovation, business development and corporate strategy.Rodrigo Barbosa, President and Chief Executive Officer, comments: “This is a top tier management team with impressive complementary skills that I trust will take Aura with me to the next level. We have an ambitious growth plan and I am fully confident that this team together with all our employees, will be able to achieve our vision – to be one of the most respected, results driven mining companies.”About Aura 360° MiningAura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We calls this 360° Mining.Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:Rodrigo Barbosa

President & CEO

305-239-9332

