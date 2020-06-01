Aura provides update on Plans for Initial Public Offering and Listing in Brazil

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (the “Company” or “Aura”) today announced that the Company is resuming the process commenced in the first quarter of 2020 to explore a possible initial public offering (the “Offering”) in Brazil and concurrent listing of Brazilian depositary receipts (“BDRs“), sponsored level III, to be issued by a depositary institution, each BDR representing one share of the Company (“Shares”), pursuant to Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or the “CVM”) Instruction No. 332, dated April 4, 2000, as amended. As announced by the Company on March 3, 2020, the Company was previously working towards completing an initial public offering of BDRs in Brazil, which plans the Company subsequently suspended in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as announced by it on March 24, 2020.

It is expected that the Shares underlying the BDRs would be comprised of a combination of (i) Shares to be issued by the Company and (ii) Shares to be sold by certain selling shareholder(s). The Company has also applied to list the BDRs on B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (the “B3”).No Shares or BDRs would be offered in Canada as part of the Offering.Completion of the Offering is subject to, among other factors, the Company obtaining all necessary approvals, including approvals required under applicable corporate law, registration of the Company as a foreign issuer in Brazil by the CVM, registration of the Offering by the CVM (if applicable) and approval of the listing of the BDRs and Shares by the B3 and the Toronto Stock Exchange, respectively; political and macroeconomic conditions; and the interest of investors in the Offering, among other factors not within the Company’s control. If the Company chooses to pursue completion of the Offering, the Offering will be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.This press release is for information purposes only and shall not under any circumstances be construed as, nor constitute, an investment recommendation or a public offering notice of any securities issued by the Company. The Company shall keep its shareholders and the market duly informed of any consequences or deliberations regarding the subject, in compliance with the restrictions contained in applicable Canadian securities laws.THIS NEWS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THE SHARES AND BDRS IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE SHARES AND THE BDRS HAVE NOT BEEN, NOR WILL THEY BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE “SECURITIES ACT”), AND SUCH SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS THEREUNDER.IN PARTICULAR THIS NEWS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY THE SHARES AND BDRS IN BRAZIL. THE SHARES AND THE BDRS HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE CVM, AND SUCH SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN BRAZIL ABSENT SUCH REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS THEREUNDER AND THE REGISTRATION OF THE COMPANY AS A FOREIGN ISSUER IN BRAZIL.Forward-Looking InformationThis press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”, as defined in applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) which include, but are not limited to, the completion of the Offering, the structure of the Offering, the registration of the Company as a foreign issuer in Brazil by the CVM, registration of the Offering by the CVM (if applicable) and the listing of the BDRs and Shares by the B3 and the Toronto Stock Exchange, respectively.Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements.All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.About Aura 360° MiningAura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We name it 360° Mining.Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and one pre-operational gold mine in the United States, Gold Road. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:Rodrigo Barbosa

