Aura Provides Update Regarding Share and BDR Division

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aura Minerals Inc. (“Aura” or the “Company”) (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA32), today announced an update regarding the timing of its previously announced share division whereby (i) each currently issued share of the Company will be divided into fifteen (15) issued shares (the “Share Division”) and (ii) each currently issued Brazilian depositary receipt (“BDR”) representing a share of the Company (which BDRs were issued in connection with Aura’s initial primary and secondary public offering in Brazil) will be divided into fifteen (15) issued BDRs (the “BDR Division”).

Holders of shares of record at the close of business on August 20, 2020 (the “Share Record Date”) will receive on August 25, 2020 (the “Share Payment Date”) fourteen (14) shares for each share held as of the Share Record Date.There were 4,716,164 shares issued and outstanding as of August 10, 2020. Adjusting for the Share Division as of August 10, 2020, there would be approximately 70,742,460 shares issued and outstanding.The Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has determined to implement due bill trading in connection with the Share Division. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a material corporate action, such as the Share Division. In this instance, anyone purchasing a share of Aura during the period commencing at the opening of business one trading day prior to the Share Record Date (i.e., August 19, 2020) and ending on the Share Payment Date (i.e., August 25, 2020), inclusive (the “due bill period“), will receive a payable right. Any trades that are executed during the due bill period will be flagged to ensure purchasers of shares receive the entitlement to the additional shares of Aura issuable as a result of the Share Division.The shares of Aura will commence trading on a split basis on August 26, 2020, being the trading day after the Share Payment Date. It is expected that the trading prices of Aura’s shares on the TSX will reflect the Share Division as of August 26, 2020. The due bill redemption date in connection with Aura’s shares will be August 27, 2020.Holders of BDRs at the close of business on August 25, 2020 (the “BDR Record Date”, and together with the Share Record Date, the “Record Dates”), will receive on August 28, 2020 (the “BDR Payment Date”, and together with the Share Payment Date, the “Payment Dates”) fourteen (14) BDRs for each BDR held as of the BDR Record Date. From August 26, 2020 (the BDR ex date), each BDR will be represented by fifteen (15) BDRs.There were 1,271,220 BDRs outstanding as of August 11, 2020. As a result of the BDR Division the total amount of BDRs outstanding will be increased to 19,068,300 BDRs. As a result of the BDR Division, the BDR registry book with the depositary institution will be closed between the BDR Record Date until the BDR Payment Date.Neither holders of Aura’s shares or the BDRs need to take any action with respect to the Share Division or the BDR Division, respectively.Forward-Looking InformationThis press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”, as defined in applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) which includes the proposed Record Dates, Payment Dates, due bill period, due bill redemption date, the dates on which the shares and BDRs will commence trading on a split basis and the date on which the trading prices of the shares and BDRs will reflect the Share Division and the BDR Division, respectively.Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements.All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.About Aura 360° MiningAura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and one pre-operational gold mine in the United States, Gold Road. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:Rodrigo Barbosa

