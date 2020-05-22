Auralite Provides Operational Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Auralite Investments Inc. (TSX Venture: AAAA) (the “Company” or “Auralite”), is pleased to provide the following update in regards to recent activity.

Recent Transactions Auralite has closed a $1,000,000 investment into Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion”). Pursuant to the investment, Auralite has acquired an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares of Gold Lion (“Gold Lion Shares”) and 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable for an additional 2,000,000 Gold Lion Shares at a price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months from issuance.Auralite has disposed of its interest in Singapore-based EVVO Labs Pte. Ltd. back to EVVO, in consideration for a $250,000 (Singapore dollars) secured promissory note (the “Secured Note”). The Secured Note is due one year from issuance and is secured pursuant to a pledge agreement in regards to the shares being sold back to EVVO.Gold Lion is a British Columbia based gold exploration company listed on the Canada Securities Exchange (symbol CSE: GL). Gold Lion holds property interests in British Columbia and Idaho, with its primary properties being the “Robert Gulch”, “Erickson Ridge” and “South Orogrande” properties in Idaho.ABOUT AURALITEAuralite is an investment issuer with interests in, South Korea-based Fourth-Link Inc., Canadian-based Champignon Brands, educational technology developer Akiva Systems Inc., and CSE listed gold exploration company Gold Lion Resources Inc.ON BEHALF OF AURALITE INVESTMENTS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS “Robert Meister” For more information contact:

(604) 351-6647Or Email: rob@auraliteinvestments.com

