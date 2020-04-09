Aurcana Appoints Peter Fairfield to Its Board of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AURCANA CORPORATION (“Aurcana” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Fairfield to its Board of Directors.Kevin Drover, Chair of the Board of Directors, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Peter, who brings strong mine technical and operational skills to our Board. We look forward to benefiting from Peter’s insights as we advance the Revenue Virginius mine to production.”Peter is a mining engineer and Fellow of the AusIMM with over 30 years’ experience in operations management and providing technical and operational service and support. He has a strong technical background, having worked for over 20 years in underground metal mines throughout Australia and the United States, including positions as General Manager, Technical Services for an Australian gold producer and Mining Manager for a major Australian mining company. Most recently, he was a Principal Consultant (Project Evaluations) with SRK Consulting where his broad assignment portfolio included project evaluation, due diligence reporting, operational reviews, team leadership and project management, and preparing Independent and Competent Person’s Reports.ABOUT AURCANA CORPORATIONAurcana Corporation owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine, in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, US. The primary resource at Shafter and Revenue-Virginius is silver. Both are fully permitted for production.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AURCANA CORPORATION“Kevin Drover”, President & CEOFor further information, visit the website at www.aurcana.com or contact:Aurcana Corporation

850 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

Phone: (604) 331-9333Gary Lindsey, Corporate Communications

Phone: (720)-273-6224

Email: gary@strata-star.comCAUTIONARY NOTESThis press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning, without limitation, statements relating to the Private Placement (including with respect to the timing of closing of the Private Placement). Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the receipt of regulatory or shareholder approvals, and risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices.Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company’s future operations. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

