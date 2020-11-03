Aurora Spine Announces Commercial Launch of The SOLO™ System

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it has commercially launched its proprietary SOLOTM ALIF Stand-Alone Cage system to its innovative suite of MIS products used in spinal surgery. As a stand-alone device, the SOLOTM is implanted through a single incision, which promotes less trauma for the patient and saves valuable time for the surgical team.

The SOLOTM is used as an integrated plate and spacer system that helps to preserve the natural spine shape while providing support and stability. The SOLOTM was designed and constructed with four anchor points for inserting titanium alloy fixed angle screws for long-term stability and it has a porous structure to improve adhesion to vertebral body endplates and to support bone in-growth. The SOLOTM also has a zero-profile proprietary locking plate, anterior column zero profile and multiple footprints, lordosis and heights for an optimized fit.“The SOLOTM system is a new addition to our innovative suite of MIS products and expands the scope of our 3D printed fusion portfolio, offering a reliable, integrated Stand-Alone solution to meet the needs and preferences of surgeons and improve patient outcomes,” said Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine. “After several successful cases, the new anchored cage continues to receive positive feedback regarding the versatility of its design and the system’s ease of implantation. The SOLOTM continues upon our commitment to Simplify the Complex.” Surgeon Testimonials The product has already seen initial success in select procedures by Aurora customers.The first fusion procedure was performed by Daniel Barba, M.D., who is the Chief of Spine at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, CA. “The addition of integrated screws to the implant allows for an ALIF procedure that is designed to improve stability and patient outcomes. The system also includes an easy one-step cover plate with a secure, center set screw to prevent screw back-out. This coupled with all of the advantages provided by the SOLOTM proprietary 3D printed technology, results in a quicker and more minimally invasive procedure that improves patient safety, and enhances clinical outcomes,” explained Dr. Barba.“The thoughtful design of the SOLOTM system, with its variety of sizes and screw angles, is significant in that it allows for a unique, tailored approach to ALIF based on the affected vertebral level and patient’s anatomy,” said Neville Alleyne, M.D., Chief of Spine at Tri-City Orthopedic Group in Oceanside, CA, and one of the first surgeons to use the SOLO system. “Its precise screw angle is especially advantageous for difficult cases in the L5 to S1 region of the spine. Even the system’s low-profile locking plate limits concern of overlying vessels.”About Aurora SpineAurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information” in Aurora Spine’s final prospectus (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine’s securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.Contact:Aurora Spine CorporationTrent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.comAdam Lowensteiner

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Phoenix | New York

Telephone: 646-829-9700

arosf@lythampartners.com



CBJ Newsmakers