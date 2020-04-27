Aurora Spine Announces Receipt of Loan Proceeds Under Paycheck Protection Program

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:ASG) announced today that it has received loan proceeds of $450,877 (“PPP Loan”) under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). The PPP was established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) in order to enable small businesses to pay employees during the coronavirus crisis, and provides loans to qualifying businesses for up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll costs. The amount borrowed under the PPP is eligible to be forgiven provided that the borrower uses the loan proceeds during the eight week period after receiving them, and provided that the proceeds are used to cover payroll costs (including benefits), rent, mortgage interest, and utility costs. The amount of loan forgiveness will be reduced if, among other reasons, the borrower does not maintain staffing or payroll levels.Principal and interest payments on any unforgiven portion of the PPP Loan will be deferred for six months and will accrue interest at a fixed annual rate of 1%. Additionally, the remaining PPP Loan balance will carry a two-year maturity date. There is no prepayment penalty on the PPP Loan.About Aurora SpineAurora Spine is an early stage company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine continues to position itself at the forefront of spinal surgery procedures, focusing on minimally invasive spine surgery technologies. Aurora Spine is changing spine surgery by focusing on disruptive technologies following the Company’s commitment to – Simplifying the Complex.Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information” in Aurora Spine’s final prospectus (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the PPP Loan and its potential forgiveness or repayment. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine’s securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For more information, please contact:Aurora Spine CorporationTrent Northcutt

