Australia Sues Facebook

CBJ — Facebook is facing a lawsuit from Australia regarding personal details the social media giant shared with now-defunct British political consultant Cambridge Analytica.

The privacy regulator in Australia says as many as 300,000 of its citizens may have had their personal data compromised.

A spokesperson for Facebook says the company had engaged “actively” with the Office of the Information Commissioner during the investigation.

Last summer, Facebook was fined a record $5 billion by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in connection with a personality quiz from 2014 to 2015 that also allegedly resulted in data being stored.

Facebook was also accused of sharing the personal information belonging to 87 million users worldwide with the survey tool of Cambridge Analytica. Clients included U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

