Autism Speaks Canada brings back their in-person walk to Richmond/Vancouver

RICHMOND/VANCOUVER, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 14th annual Autism Speaks Canada Walk takes place on Sunday, September 25th, at Pacific Autism Family Network Centre, 3688 Cessna Drive, Richmond, British Columbia, V7B 1C7. Registration opens at 10:00am and the Walk starting at 11am. The annual Walk event brings the community together and helps promote social inclusion and acceptance of people with autism.

“Our Walk brings our community together,” said Jill Farber, executive director for Autism Speaks Canada. “We are so grateful for the work of our volunteers and the support we’ve received from our partners and friends to make this special day happen. Thank you to Pacific Autism Family Network for hosting our walk again this year. Together with our Richmond Walk ambassador, Erin, we want to say thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you in-person.”

Held in numerous cities across Canada, Autism Speaks Canada Walks is a signature fundraising program for Autism Speaks Canada. Since the first walk, they have raised more than $15 million to build an inclusive Canada where autistic people can reach their full potential.

Walkers are encouraged to raise funds and enjoy the day complete with family-fun activities including a resource fair made up of local service providers, and of course the two-kilometer walk. All participants raising $100+ receive a commemorative WALK wrist wallet.

National sponsors of the walk include Equitable Life of Canada, Harbinger, Stanley Black & Decker, Air Canada Foundation, Cineplex, and local sponsors are Global BC, 980 CKNW and Starbucks.

For a complete list of Autism Speaks Canada Walks across Canada, visit www.ASCWalk.ca

About Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or Autism, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. Causes include a combination of genetic and environmental influences, and many are accompanied by medical issues such as gastrointestinal disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism Spectrum Disorder affects 70 million people globally. Approximately 1 in 66 children and youth are diagnosed with ASD in Canada.

About Autism Speaks Canada:

Autism Speaks Canada is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families by supporting and working with community partners; enhancing resources and services; increasing understanding, acceptance and inclusion of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.

