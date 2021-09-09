Autism Speaks Canada funding evidence-informed projects to support mental health services and social engagement opportunities for autistic people and their families across Canada.

Toronto, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since 2010, Autism Speaks Canada Community Grants program has awarded over $4.3 million to 184 projects across the country. Grants are awarded through a rigorous review process, including a community panel of autistic self-advocates, family members, friends, service providers and research experts across Canada.

Mental health concerns and lack of social engagement were amongst the most challenging experiences to navigate for autistic adults, children and their families these past years. Autism Speaks Canada’s Community Grants aims to expand the capacity of service providers and respond to current needs and service gaps. We encourage innovation and replication projects, and evidence-based/evidence-informed service delivery. “We have listened and updated Community Grants to match the current needs of autistic Canadians. Autism Speaks Canada will focus on funding evidence-informed projects across the country that support mental health and increase social engagement opportunities for autistic Canadians and their families.” Said Jill Farber, Executive Director of Autism Speaks Canada

Eligibility & Application Procedure

The maximum award for each grant is $40,000. The grant term is for one year, after the start of the project, ending in January-March 2023. Applicants must submit a full application that will be ranked based on the review criteria provided. All applications will be reviewed by a community panel with representation across the country including autistic self-advocates, caregivers, researchers and professionals working in the field of autism. For the applicant to be eligible:

Lead organization must have charitable status in Canada

If you are collaborating with another agency, all partner organizations must show an active role and responsibility in program creation, implementation and/or evaluation

Letters of Support outlining involvement and contributions from partner organizations must be submitted with your application

The project must be evidence informed

Proposal Submission-Review Timeline

Applications open: August 16, 2021

RFA submission deadline: September 27, 2021

Anticipated Date for Award Notices: December 30, 2021

Anticipated Award Start Date: January 1-March 1, 2022

Apply today www.autismspeaks.ca/CommunityGrants

About Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or Autism, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. There is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. Autism Spectrum Disorder affects 70 million people globally. Approximately 1 in 66 children and youth are diagnosed with ASD in Canada.

About Autism Speaks Canada

Autism Speaks Canada is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families by supporting and working with community partners; enhancing resources and services; increasing understanding, acceptance and inclusion of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.



