Auto Plants Reopening

CBJ — Select team leaders were back on the job at Toyota Canada’s manufacturing plant in Cambridge and Woodstock, Ontario on Monday.

The decision to bring back some of the staff to coordinate the restart of the company comes after a two-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much of work being done right now is teaching the team leaders the required safety procedures that they will then be responsible for passing on to the workers in their respective departments.

Manufacturing lines restart Wednesday, albeit far below what would be deemed regular capacity.

Three people at Toyota tested positive for the coronavirus. All have since recovered.

Elsewhere Fiat Chrysler is set to resume production at its facilities next week as well as Ford’s Windsor plant as well as the GM’s production at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll. The Ford plant in Oakville will restart on May 25. The GM plant in St. Catharines is slowly reopening this week and next week.

