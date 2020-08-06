Auto Sales Up 6% in July

CBJ — Auto sales were up 6.2% in July compared with June’s figures.

The increase in sales is excellent news for automakers who seemed to make a turnaround from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says 165,020 autos were sold in Canada last month.

In comparing with July of 2019, sales were down 4.3% this year, but the positive turnaround was cause for optimism that the economy may be stabilizing.

In other automotive news, Honda Canada has issued a recall for nearly 54,000 vehicles. The recall includes the 2018 to 2020 Honda Odysseys, 2019 to 2020 Honda Passports and 2019 to 2021 Honda Pilots because certain models may need one or more of four free repairs, including two software updates, replacement of rear view camera and replacement of sliding door outer handle cables.

To date, there have been no reports of accidents or injuries associated with the voluntary recall.

@CanBizJournal