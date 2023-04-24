AutoLeap Named to 2023 SMBTech 50

Toronto, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto, Ontario –

Shop management software recognized for its innovation, growth and impact serving SMBs

April 24, 2023 – AutoLeap, the leading all-in-one, cloud-based shop management software, was named to the 2023 SMBTech 50, a list created by GGV Capital in collaboration with Crunchbase and 27 venture capital firms to recognize the growth and potential of startups that serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). In celebration of the SMBTech 50 list, company honorees will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite today.

The SMBTech 50 list demonstrates both the breadth and depth of the sector and the enthusiasm of venture capital investors for these companies. More than 200 companies were nominated and voted on by top SMBTech venture capital investors to create the SMBTech 50, which represents a mix of early, growth and late-stage private companies.

“Public companies in the SMBTech space have grown from just a few billion dollars of market cap to more than $500 billion over the last decade,” said Tiffany Luck, Partner at GGV Capital. “Every year, we put together this list of top private companies, and we are blown away by the level of innovation, growth, and impact they are making on the SMB economy. Congratulations to all on making this year’s list!”

“Our team at AutoLeap is honored to receive such a prestigious award,” said Rameez Ansari and Steve Lau, co-founders and co-CEOs of AutoLeap, in a joint statement. “We are grateful for the continued opportunity to make a difference in the lives of auto repair shop owners. This recognition speaks to the genuine impact of our software on the shop management experience across North America and to the tremendous work our team does every single day.”

About AutoLeap

AutoLeap provides an all-in-one, cloud-based auto repair management software that helps shop owners better understand, manage and grow their business— from scheduling appointments to managing technicians and generating invoices. The best auto repair shops choose AutoLeap as it helps them save time and make more money.

About GGV Capital

GGV Capital is a global venture capital firm partnering with founders to build category-leading companies around the world. Focused on multi-stage, sector-focused investments, GGV manages $9.2 billion in investments across the U.S., China, Southeast Asia, Israel, Latin America, and India. Founded in 2000 with roots in Singapore and Silicon Valley, GGV has backed more than 500 companies, including Affirm, Airbnb, Alibaba, BigCommerce, Boss Zhipin, Bowery Farming, Brightwheel, Drata, Electric, Grab, HashiCorp, Homebase, Keep, Odeko, Opendoor Technologies, Peloton, Poshmark, Slack, Slice, Square, StockX, Wish, XPeng, Zendesk, and more. More information can be found at www.ggvc.com and @ggvcapital.

