AutoLeap Raises $30 Million Series B to Transform the Aftermarket Auto Repair Industry

Toronto, April 11, 2023 – AutoLeap, an all-in-one auto repair shop management software, has raised $30 million in Series B financing led by Advance Venture Partners (AVP) with participation from existing investors Bain Capital Ventures and Threshold Ventures. The funding will be used to continue modernizing the auto repair industry as AutoLeap looks to enhance its best-in-class product and continue providing white glove customer service.

“The auto repair market has been underserved by technology for too long and over the past several years, we’ve been on a journey to modernize the industry with new and cutting-edge technology to allow repair shop owners to save time, simplify their operations, and ultimately drive growth in their shops,” said Rameez Ansari, AutoLeap’s co-founder and co-CEO. “This new funding will allow us to provide world-class customer service to existing and new customers, and bring the auto repair industry to the 21st century through best-in-class technology.”

On a mission to “build trust, save time, and turbocharge growth”, AutoLeap has found early success in the auto repair industry, earning recognition and various awards from the likes of G2 which named AutoLeap the #1 ranked auto repair software and the Stevie Awards which rated AutoLeap as a favorite new software in 2022.

AutoLeap has been transformational for our customers through meaningful improvements in productivity, time savings, and revenue growth. “Since signing with AutoLeap, I’ve been able to decrease the amount of time I spend on administrative tasks by more than 40%. This translates to us servicing more vehicles and earning more profit,” said Steve Rodriguez, from Steve & Sons Auto Repair in Melbourne, Florida, a loyal AutoLeap customer. As with many AutoLeap customers, Steve reports he is now able to spend more time with his family and loved ones instead of spending nights and weekends at the shop doing administrative tasks.

“The impact that we’ve created for our customers is heartwarming and incredible to see. We are inspired every day by the tremendously positive feedback from the market. We couldn’t be more proud of our team for the tremendous effort and passion they show everyday” said Steve Lau, AutoLeap’s other co-founder and co-CEO. “As part of the fundraise, we are also thrilled to have David IbnAle from AVP join the board, and are appreciative of the continued support from Bain Capital Ventures and Threshold.”

AutoLeap provides an all-in-one, cloud-based auto repair management software that helps shop owners better understand, manage and grow their business—from scheduling appointments to managing technicians and generating invoices. The best auto repair shops choose AutoLeap as it helps them save time and make more money.

