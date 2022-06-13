AutoLeap Wins the 2022 People’s Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Cloud Application/Service

Toronto, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto, Ontario -

AutoLeap, an all-in-one auto repair shop software, was named a winner of the People’s Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Product in the 20th annual American Business Awards®.

The People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 46,000 votes were cast in people’s choice categories this year. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs’ new product categories were included in people’s choice voting.

More than 3,700 nominations were submitted to this year’s American Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories.

For 2022, AutoLeap won its People’s Choice Stevie® Award in the Cloud Application/Service category. “We are honored to receive the People’s Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Product in the Cloud Application/Service category,” said Steve Lau, co-founder and co-CEO at AutoLeap. “This prestigious recognition is a testament to the tremendous impact our software and team have made on our valued customers. Our mission to transform auto repair shops across North America is the driving force behind everything we do here at AutoLeap.”

“Every member of the AutoLeap team deserves a special shout-out for contributing to this exciting award win,” said Rameez Ansari, fellow co-founder and co-CEO at AutoLeap. “AutoLeap’s software gives hard-working shop owners and their employees valuable time back while boosting overall shop efficiency and accelerating revenue growth. We are tremendously grateful for the opportunity to make that level of meaningful impact through our platform.”

Details about The American Business Awards, the list of People’s Choice Stevie Award winners, and the complete list of Stevie winners in this year’s ABAs are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About AutoLeap

AutoLeap provides an all-in-one, cloud-based auto repair software that helps automotive shop owners better understand, manage and grow their business—from scheduling appointments to managing technicians and generating invoices. The best auto repair shops choose AutoLeap as it helps them save time and make more money.

About the Stevie Awards

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://stevieawards.com/.

