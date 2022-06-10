AVANTE LOGIXX ANNOUNCES CFO RETIREMENT

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO-Ontario, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) announced today that Mr. Stephen Rotz, CPA-CA, CFA, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), has informed the Company that he will be stepping down from his role of CFO as of August 29, 2022 and has provided notice of his retirement.

Emmanuel Mounouchos, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), said on behalf of the Board of Directors and the Avante team, “In the time that I have worked with Steve, I can say that he is “all in” on improving business operations and protecting the interests of this company every day. His work over the past two plus years on financial disclosures, financings, acquisitions, post-acquisition integrations and divestitures has been a huge help to this organization, and we wish him well going forward.”

Avante has initiated a search to identify its next CFO.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX), provides high-end security services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avante Security Inc., serving residential customers located in Toronto and Muskoka regions of Ontario, Canada. With an experienced team, a focus on customer service excellence and development of innovative solutions, we remain committed to providing our shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO

416 923 6984

[email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers