AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LOGIXX TRANSACTION

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO-Ontario, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”) shareholders approved the sale (the “Transaction”) of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Logixx Security Inc. (“LSI” or “Logixx”), to SSC Security Services Corp. as previously announced by the Company on March 30, 2022.

The Company anticipates the completion of the sale of Logixx in the coming days.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX), provides high-end security services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avante Security Inc., serving residential customers located in Toronto and Muskoka regions of Ontario, Canada. With an experienced team, a focus on customer service and development of innovative solutions, we remain committed to providing our shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO

416 923 6984

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Language

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may” “estimate”, “pro-forma” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve the benefits expected as a result of the sale of Logixx Security Inc., and the list of risk factors identified in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), Annual Information Form (AIF) and other continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers