Avante Logixx Inc. to Release Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 After Market Close on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United StatesTORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 after market close on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 and a news release will be disseminated at that time with an earnings call at 8:30 AM EST on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL Avante will be hosting a conference call to discuss the above financial results on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 8:30 AM EST.This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities described herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.About Avante Logixx Inc.Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.Avante Logixx Inc.Craig Campbell

CEO

(416) 923-6984

craig@avantelogixx.com



CBJ Newsmakers