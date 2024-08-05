Avenue Living Surpasses $8.5 Billion in AUM, Celebrates Record Year of Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Calgary, AB, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avenue Living, one of North America’s fastest growing private real estate investment firms, is proud to announce a year of record growth and continued momentum across its platforms. With more than 1,000 employees across North America, operating in seven provinces and 20 states, the firm has surpassed $8.5 billion in assets under management (AUM) and completed over $1.2 billion in acquisitions fiscal year-to-date. As of August 29, 2025, the firm has nearly $600 million in annual recurring revenue (run rate), driven through accretive acquisitions and positive same-door performance across its funds.

“For nearly 20 years, Avenue Living has had an operations-first mentality and a deliberate, focused strategy that has not deviated or wavered,” said Anthony Giuffre, Founder and CEO. “From our customers to our investors and employees, our approach has been consistent and proven. This has enabled us to achieve significant milestones, deliver robust results, and drive unprecedented growth and performance.”

In May 2025, Avenue Living (2014) LP received an investment-grade debt rating by Morningstar DBRS and issued $250 million of 5-year unsecured notes in its inaugural bond offering. Since then, Mini Mall Storage Properties (MMSP) achieved an upsized $500+ million syndicated acquisition facility, while Avenue Living launched a global expansion offering targeting $350 million. Investor and advisor demand has been exceptionally strong, with the expansion offering being oversubscribed one month ahead of schedule.

“Our strength lies in a disciplined and measured growth strategy coupled with prudent financial management,” said Jason Jogia, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer. “We are very excited to have executed on several successful acquisitions identified earlier this year and we continue to have a large acquisition pipeline under due diligence. We remain well-positioned to seize opportunities to enhance operational synergy and diversify our geographic footprint, all while safeguarding stability and key performance metrics. Our focus on resilient, balanced markets across North America continues to deliver strong performance and attractive returns throughout FY2025.”

Avenue Living is a vertically-integrated asset and property manager with three pure play strategies focused on workforce housing, self-storage, and farmland. The Firm’s conscientious, equity-led growth strategy has fueled significant expansion across its platforms, driven through robust net fund flows of greater than $450 million year-to-date.

Multi-Family Residential: Avenue Living’s workforce housing multi-family fund acquired over $730 million and more than 3,580 residential units across strategic markets such as Iowa and Kentucky. With this milestone, the multi-family platform has now exceeded 21,500 units across Canada and the United States solidifying its position as a Top 10 institutional owner-operator.

Self-Storage: The MMSP fund acquired approximately $500 million in assets, representing 1.8 million square feet across multiple U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Georgia and New Orleans, Louisiana. These acquisitions mark a meaningful expansion in the U.S. Sunbelt and reinforce the strength of MMSP’s platform, which has now surpassed 10 million square feet and 70,000 storage units across Canada and the U.S. In five short years, Mini Mall is already recognized as a Top 20 storage owner-operator in North America.

With over $600 million in conditional asset purchases under contract, Avenue Living is electing to extend its expansion offering to the earlier of December 15, 2025 or until a total of $550 million has been raised under the expansion initiative. This decision is based on both continued investor demand and a unique opportunity to grow the firm’s presence in strategic markets across Canada and the U.S.

“Our growth this year reflects the cumulative strength of our vertically-integrated model, the trust of our investors and advisors, and the strength of the markets in which we operate,” said Gabriel Millard, Managing Partner, Equity Capital Markets. “We remain committed to disciplined, equity-led growth, supported by our operations-first property management model and careful fiscal stewardship. Strong performance, positive equity fund flows, and a healthy liquidity balance bolsters confidence in our platform and will help us continue to emerge as a Tier 1 institutional owner-operator in North America.”



