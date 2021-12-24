Avicanna Completes First Commercial Export of CBG Into the European Union

First commercial export of Cannabigerol (CBG), a rare cannabinoid, into Czech Republic

This export represents the 14thinternational market entrance for Avicanna products

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company“) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that, through its majority owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. (“SMGH”), it has expanded reach for its Aureus raw materials in the European Union with a commercial export of purified cannabigerol (“CBG”) into the Czech Republic.

The completed export into the Czech Republic marks the Company’s first commercial export of CBG into the European Union and the twelfth (12th) market that the Aureus branded products has entered. The new market entrance further demonstrates the company’s rapidly expanding international business model and validates the company’s leadership in innovation and the commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Aureus branded CBG is cultivated through organic certified and sustainable practices at Avicanna’s Santa Marta Golden Hemp (SMGH) facilities. The CBG is also extracted and purified through Avicanna’s proprietary processes to provide an isolated and purified form.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8f82e40-e04f-48e6-ae5c-7f1867c08772

To the knowledge of the Company, it carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

About Cannabigerol (CBG)

CBG has strong anti-inflammatory properties, making it an exciting potential option for formulating topical treatments for arthritis, and muscle and joint pain, as well as prospective oral treatments to address gut inflammation on a cellular level. CBG is considered a rare and non-psychoactive cannabinoid that acts as the precursor to other more commonly known cannabinoids including CBD and THC. CBG is typically expressed in low amounts in common cultivars of cannabis, however, Avicanna has propagated proprietary cultivars that expresses exceptionally high amounts of the rare cannabinoid. CBG has been shown to have anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and neuroprotective properties1-6. CBG also has the potential to be formulated across various delivery forms including topical and ingestible for a given therapeutic focus.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is a Canadian commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company established in cannabinoid research, development, and evidence-based products for the global consumer, as well as medical and pharmaceutical market segments. In leading global cannabinoid advancements, Avicanna conducts most of its research in Canada at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, located in the MaRS Discovery District. The company actively collaborates with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. Avicanna has established an industry-leading scientific platform including advanced R&D and clinical development which has led to the commercialization of over twenty products across four main market segments:

Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products: Marketed under the RHO Phyto™ brand, or Magisterial Preparations, these medical and wellness products are an advanced line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products containing varying ratios of cannabidiol (“CBD”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”). The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. The advanced formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical community education and training. Avicanna’s medical and wellness product portfolio also forms the foundation of the Company’s pharmaceutical pipeline with the contribution of the formulations that form the basis of the products as well as the data generated from sales and participation of the products in real world evidence studies.

CBD Derma-Cosmetic Products: Marketed under the Pura H&W™ or Pura Earth™ brands, these registered, clinically tested, derma-cosmetic products include a portfolio of functional CBD topical products.

Pharmaceutical Pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has created a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates which are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates provide solutions for unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna’s first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox) is in the drug registration stage in South America.

Cannabis Raw Materials, Seeds, and Bulk Formulations: Marketed under the Aureus™ brand, the Company’s raw material business has successfully completed sales to 11 countries. Aureus offers cannabis dried flower, standardized seeds, full spectrum extracts, and cannabinoid distillates, isolated cannabinoids (CBD, THC, cannabigerol (“CBG”) and other rare cannabinoids), and bulk formulations derived from hemp and cannabis cultivars through its sustainable, economical, and industrial-scale subsidiaries based in Colombia. The majority of the Aureus products are produced at Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. (“SMGH”), the Company’s majority-owned subsidiary, which is also Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (“GACP”) certified and has United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) National Organic Program certification for its hemp cultivar.

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

