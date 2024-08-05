Avicanna LATAM SAS Teams Up With Harrington Wellness to Launch re+PLAY CBD Wellness Brand Topicals in the United States

re+PLAY is a CBD wellness brand founded by NBA veteran Al Harrington with products utilizing Avicanna’s patented and proprietary CBD formulations.

The initial launch of re+PLAY in the United States includes two products available at Harrington Wellness’ replaycbd.com as well as select retailers across the United States in September.

SANTA MARTA, Colombia, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avicanna LATAM SAS is an international biopharmaceutical company based in Colombia and focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products. Avicanna LATAM SAS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Avicanna Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of the re+PLAY CBD wellness brand with Harrington Wellness nationwide across the United States.

re+PLAY is a CBD wellness brand built with collaborative effort from scientists, athletes, doctors, and certified athletic trainers. Avicanna LATAM SAS and Harrington Wellness have collaborated over several years on the research and development of these CBD-based topicals inspired by the athletic and sports community. These CBD-based topicals utilize Avicanna’s proprietary and drug delivery systems, organic hemp derived cannabinoids and international manufacturing with the support of Harrington Wellness’ deep understanding of professional athletes and their needs.

“As a business executive and former professional athlete, I’m proud to expand our collaboration with Avicanna to introduce this unique and scientifically backed line of CBD wellness products to the United States,” stated Al Harrington, CEO of Harrington Wellness.

Initial product offerings include a 3% CBD localized cream and the 2% CBD and 1% CBG transdermal gel utilizing Avicanna’s patented deep tissue technology. The CBD and CBG used in the formulations were derived from USDA organic certified hemp cultivated in Avicanna’s subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp and manufactured by Avicanna LATAM SAS’s team in Colombia.

About Avicanna

Avicanna LATAM SAS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Avicanna Inc., is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products and formulations for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna LATAM SAS and Avicanna Inc. have an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development leading to the commercialization around the world of more than thirty proprietary, evidence-based finished products and supporting four commercial stage business pillars.

Medical Cannabis formulary (RHO Phyto™): The formulary offers a diverse range of proprietary products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries with varying ratios of cannabinoids, supported by ongoing patient and medical community education. RHO Phyto™ products are not available in the US.

In Canada, Avicanna LATAM SAS’s subsidiary Avicanna Inc. owns MyMedi.ca, which is a medical cannabis care platform formed with the aim to better serve medical cannabis patients’ needs and enhance the medical cannabis patients’ journey. MyMedi.ca is operated by Northern Green Canada Inc. and features a diverse portfolio of products and bilingual pharmacist-led patient support programs. MyMedi.ca is not intended for US audiences, and products are not available to those that reside in the US Pharmaceutical pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna LATAM SAS has developed a pipeline of proprietary, indication-specific cannabinoid-based candidates that are in various stages of clinical development in Latin America and elsewhere around the world.

Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna LATAM SAS has developed a pipeline of proprietary, indication-specific cannabinoid-based candidates that are in various stages of clinical development in Latin America and elsewhere around the world. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (Aureus Santa Marta™): Active pharmaceutical ingredients supplied by Avicanna LATAM SAS’s subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp SAS (“SMGH”) is a commercial-stage business dedicated to providing various forms of high-quality CBD, THC and CBG to Avicanna LATAM SAS’s international partners for use in the development and production of food, cosmetics, medical, and pharmaceutical products. SMGH also forms part of the Avicanna’s global supply chain and is a source of reliable input products for its consumer retail, medical cannabis, and pharmaceutical products globally.

About re+PLAY

re+PLAY is a performance-based CBD wellness brand that delivers the natural effects of CBD through formulations that have undergone research and development to meet the standards demanded by athletes and physicians. The re+PLAY line of products is THC-free and has been endorsed and used variously by doctors, professional athletes, and certified athletic trainers. re+PLAY was founded by NBA veteran Al Harrington, trainer Joe Abunasser, and Dr. Sanford Kunkel the previous team physician for the Indiana Pacers and the USA National Basketball Team.

NOTE: THESE PRODUCTS HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FDA AND ARE NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASES OR CONDITIONS OR ANY BODILY FUNCTIONS. THE EFFICACY OF THESE PRODUCTS HAS NOT BEEN CONFIRMED BY FDA-APPROVED RESEARCH. THESE PRODUCTS SHOULD NOT BE USED IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING. CONSULT A PHYSICIAN BEFORE USE IF YOU HAVE ANY MEDICAL CONDITIONS OR USE PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Although the Avicanna LATAM SAS believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Avicanna LATAM SAS (and Avicanna LATAM SAS’s parent company, Avicanna Inc.) can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of Avicanna Inc., and the risk factors set out in the Avicanna Inc.’s annual information form dated April 11, 2025, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Avicanna Inc.’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Avicanna LATAM SAS, Avicanna Inc., together with its subsidiaries and affiliates disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

