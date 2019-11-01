Award-winning firm, Marigold Marketing & PR, celebrates 3 trailblazing years in the cannabis PR and marketing industry

Toronto, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oakville-based, Marigold Marketing & PR, hit a high note this year, completing three years in the cannabis communications industry. Since its inception in 2016, the firm has been expanding and growing its business, building on the company’s first-mover advantage to establish its leadership position in the marketplace across Canada. Marigold delivers full-service packages to clients, which include branding, social media, PR and publicity and integrated marketing. Having worked with some of the most respected names in the cannabis space, including extractors, growers, telehealth clinics, and lifestyle and beauty brands, Marigold is celebrating its clients and the remarkable work they do.“Over the last three years, we have been delivering effective PR, brand, marketing and social campaigns for our clients. We have an extraordinary roster of clients who have contributed holistically to the medical and recreational cannabis industry and through their work, together, we have raised the profile of the entire industry,” says Bridget Hoffer, co-founder and communications and strategy expert at Marigold. “Our goal is to execute excellent outcomes for these clients, and we achieve this through greater positive brand perception, improved value, and reputation enhancement.” Marigold has participated in and supported high-profile cannabis events and conferences to bring together like-minded businesses, thought-leaders and influencers in the cannabis space. Most recently, Marigold partnered with the New Heights Cannabis Tourism Summit, a historic event that brought together tourism and cannabis industry leaders together in Collingwood, Ontario, to discuss the tremendous potential of canna-tourism in North America. Marigold is also the brains behind the hugely successful community, events and female-focused lifestyle brand, Canndora.“Marigold is a leader in identifying cannabis business trends and opportunities. It is our strength. We are at the forefront of the cannabis industry evolution and bring this insight to Marigold’s client relationships through our extensive network of stakeholders,” says Katie Pringle, co-founder and integrated marketing expert at Marigold.With the onset of Legalization 2.0 in Canada, 2019 promises to be an exciting year with edibles entering the market and retailers expanding their scope and businesses. As the North American cannabis industry continues to grow, Marigold Marketing & PR will continue to use its innovative and positive approach to build solid relationships with clients through shared values, and deliver strong results and excellent service.For more information about Marigold’s full range of services, client testimonials and interviews with our founders, please contact our media contact Danielle McKay at danielle@marigoldpr.com, 905-808-7230. About Marigold Marketing & PRMarigold Marketing & PR is an award-winning marketing and PR firm for licensed producers and national brands. Marigold offers full service packages to clients that includes branding, social media, PR and publicity and integrated marketing. Marigold creates results-driven marketing campaigns of all sizes, leveraging paid, owned and earned media. Marigold makes an impact for clients through awareness building campaigns, industry focus and excellent service. Learn more about Marigold’s all-encompassing services here. AttachmentsKatiePringleandBridgetHofferHorizontalKatePringleandBridgetHofferVerticalDanielle McKay

Marigold Marketing & PR

9058087230

danielle@marigoldpr.com



CBJ Newsmakers