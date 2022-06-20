Axiom Exhibiting and Presenting “Saving People’s Lives – The Value of Time” at DIA Global Annual Meeting 2022

TORONTO, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), the premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at DIA 2022 June 20-22 in Chicago, Il.

Axiom will be showcasing its Fusion eClinical Suite, the global, unified, easy-to-use, unified eClinical solution that is built for small to medium sized device, pharma, and biotech companies. Axiom’s proprietary methodology for delivering data-driven results faster has been pivotal in delivering hundreds of studies in the past 20+ years. Coupled with their expansive DM/Clinical Research/Safety/Biostats and Data Analytics services, Fusion and Axiom can enable clients to manage clinical studies.

“Axiom is thrilled to be in person at the DIA Annual Meeting once again. This is an event on the calendar we always look forwards to. It speaks directly to the collaboration that exists in the life sciences and the willingness of all stakeholders in our shared community to work together for the advancement of therapies, and these are principles at the center of Axiom’s approach to our work,” says Brian Dempster, VP, Global Clinical Management.

“There are many randomization and trial supply considerations particularly at the beginning of a study that can have big impacts on timelines. We are ready to have those in-depth conversations early on to understand the potential challenges ahead and work with you to identify a workflow that aligns with your internal processes and the study-specifics. Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite offers the flexibility for a streamlined and tailored approach to enrollment and inventory tracking, managing de-centralized trials, including direct-to-patient shipping, country-specific expiry management parameters and complex resupply strategies. We work directly with our clients, depots, vendors and sites on a daily basis to keep your study on track,” says Heather DiFruscia, VP, Randomization and Trial Supply Management.

Presenting “Saving Patient Lives – The Value of Time,” Axiom’s Andrew Shachter, Founder and CEO will be sharing his insights on June 22nd at 3:10PM CST. The session will focus on the needs for our industry to make much better use of time and advance clinical research faster and more efficiently to aid in saving lives faster.

Attendees are invited to meet the team at Booth 1801 to discuss upcoming needs and how Axiom can help run your studies smarter, faster, and easier. Come by for a demo of Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite.

To register for this event, please visit: https://www.diaglobal.org/en/flagship/dia-2022/about/register

Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, unified platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

