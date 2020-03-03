Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting Fusion eClinical Suite at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is exhibiting March 3-4th, 2020 at the annual Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast event in San Francisco, California. (Learn more here .)

The 12th annual edition of the conference brings together leading pharma and biotech professionals from across the West Coast. The 2020 program is set to feature four streams – Clinical Operations, Technology & Innovation, Patient Engagement and Medical Device Trials. These streams will collectively aim to provide attendees with practical takeaways for their clinical studies.“Our team is looking forward to learning about the needs of the attendees and sharing information about how our award-winning Fusion eClinical Suite enables them to manage their clinical trials more effectively and efficiently. Being ‘Truly Unified’ makes our product offering unique in the industry, and we are passionate about sharing what that distinction means and how it benefits our clients short and long term.”, contributed Andrew Schachter, Founder and CEO.Axiom is currently the leading provider of eClinical software and associated services to small to medium sized life sciences companies. It’s eClinical suite, Fusion, is enterprise level in its depth and scope, yet designed for people to be able to use without specific technical training and to be able to manage any type of clinical study from any browser, tablet, or phone.About Axiom Real-Time MetricsHeadquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom’s eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/ .Contact

