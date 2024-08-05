Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Axo Copper Announces Closing of $40,250,000 Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of the Over-allotment Option

Axo Copper Announces Closing of $40,250,000 Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of the Over-allotment Option

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Surge Copper Advances Berg Toward Pre-Feasibility with Successful 2025 Drilling and Data Validation Program
Cognitrex Inc. Announces Market Entry of Enterprise LearningOS Platform Led by Founder Hana Dhanji
Bombardier to Provide Six Multi-role Aircraft to Support the Royal Canadian Air Force