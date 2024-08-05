Aya Gold & Silver Sponsors First Canadian-Moroccan Team of the 2026 Rallye Aïcha Des Gazelles

Photo 1 : From left to right : Asmaa Hammoudi et Benoit La Salle, President & CEO of Aya Gold & Silver.

Photo 2 : From left to right : Mustapha El Ouafi, President & Managing Director of Aya Gold & Silver, Morocco and Zineb Hammoudi.

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce its partnership with the “Karibous du Sahara” crew as part of its participation in the 2026 Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles.

The two sisters, Asmaa and Zineb Hammoudi, one based in Canada and the other in Morocco, will join forces to take on this iconic challenge in the heart of the Moroccan desert, relying on traditional navigation tools– map and compass–to chart their course.

“By supporting Asmaa and Zineb, we are encouraging women’s courage, perseverance and solidarity. We are proud to support the Karibous du Sahara, whose name evokes both their roots and their desire to build bridges between the two countries. Their adventure reflects the unique bond our company cultivates with Morocco, where we have been operating for many years, combining our Canadian mining expertise with local know-how and a network of exceptional partners,” said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO.

Photo 3 : Asmaa Hammoudi. Photo 4 : Zineb Hammoudi.

With over 1,700 employees and subcontractors in Morocco, Aya Gold & Silver’s support for this project reflects its social commitment and successful integration into the Moroccan economic landscape.

Alongside Aya Gold & Silver, the main sponsor, Mx2 Mining and Falcon Energy Materials, both active in Morocco, will support the crew throughout this adventure as co-sponsors.

The team’s progress and behind-the-scenes moments will be shared on the Corporation’s social networks. The competition will be held from April 1 to 11, 2026, and will mark the 35th anniversary of the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles.

About Us

Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canadian-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Aya is the only pure-play silver mining corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and explores its properties along the Anti-Atlas, many of which are host to old producing mines and historical resources.

Aya’s management team is focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the core of its operations, governance and financial growth plans.

For more information, visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

MX2 Mining Inc.:

Mx2 Mining Inc. (“Mx2”) is a gold exploration and development company focused on North Africa. The leadership group at Mx2 includes key personnel responsible for the success of several African precious metals companies, including Red Back Mining, Aya Gold & Silver, Orca Gold and Montage Gold. Mx2’s is currently building a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Falcon Energy Materials:

Falcon Energy Materials is aiming to be the premier provider of natural Coated Spherodized Purified Graphite, a critical component for energy storage solutions. As a dedicated chemical refiner of natural graphite concentrate, Falcon is working diligently towards the development of a state-of-the-art 26 ktpa CSPG production facility in Morocco. Strategically partnered with leading Chinese technology firms and Tier One Moroccan partners, Falcon benefits from advanced technological expertise, access to high-quality raw materials and chemicals, and a prime geographical location—factors that will enable it to deliver consistent, high-quality supply to global markets. With a clear focus on sustainable growth and innovation, Falcon aims to become the go-to producer of natural CSPG, supporting widespread adoption in energy storage and other emerging industries.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA

President and Chief Executive Officer

[email protected] Media relations:

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28a59867-d404-4d0e-ae0b-5364493a993e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cb734f2-6bf7-4775-9d97-ac3432c0c981



CBJ Newsmakers