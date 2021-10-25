Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Continues its Medical Cannabis Strategy With The Herb Clinic

PICKERING, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (FSE:3ZQ0) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”) a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a patient-referral agreement with The Herb Clinic (“Clinic”), providing Canadians guidance and access to managing discomfort with medicinal cannabis.

The Herb Clinic has over 4000 patients registered and is comprised of compassionate and knowledgeable service providers who are defined by their ability to provide exceptional patient care. They help educate and integrate cannabis into the patient’s medical treatment plans and partner with medicinal cannabis providers such as Ayurcann, to ensure their patients are getting top-quality advice with exceptional value.

The terms of the agreement will see The Herb Clinic send medical cannabis patients to Ayurcann through a patient education agreement. Ayurcann will work with the patients to educate them on their available offerings and help them select appropriate products.

“Working with the leaders in the industry is what we strive towards, being able to partner with and enhance cannabis education, provide the best possible value, national coverage, while expending our offerings for the best national and international brands for THC and CBD based products to patients is making Ayurcann and Ayurcann marketplace a leader in the industry,” commented Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann.

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

