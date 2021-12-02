Ayurcann Wins Two Leading Awards in Canada for Extraction Facility and Toll Processing Facility of the Year

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR, OTCQB: CDCLF, FSE:3ZQ0) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”) a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has won Extraction Facility of the Year and Toll Processing Facility of the Year at the 2021 GrowUp Awards Gala in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

Ayurcann is a growing extraction company continuously incorporating new and strategic business approaches to maintain their industry leading services. With an annual extraction capacity of up to 300,000 kg, Ayurcann can supply bulk or formulated THC and CBD products to industry leaders while also offering a competitive advantage through their white labelling services.

Roman Buzaker, President of Ayurcann writes “None of this could have happened without you. Our hard work and dedication brought results noticed by the industry. We are a fast and growing team, who did what many didn’t believe is possible – become a new player that leads the industry forward. A lot of work is still ahead of us and in no way means we can relax, but this is a significant milestone that shows what real teamwork looks like. This confirms that we are the leading Cannabis 2.0 producer in Canada!”.

Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann states “We are confident in our ability to meet the demands of our existing and future partners. What separates us from our competitors is our team. Each employee is professional, confident in their abilities, and truly cares for the success and growth of the company.”.

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

