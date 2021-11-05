Azincourt Energy Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Clean Social Media Engagement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF, FSE: A0U2), is pleased to announce the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company’s business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM’s cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served over 350 public companies.

The Azincourt HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos, and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months will be live on November 5 and can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/AzincourtEnergy

The Azincourt HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

The Company has also launched a “CEO Verified” Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company’s primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The Azincourt discussion forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/AzincourtEnergy/forums/discussion

“Azincourt is entering an exciting time, with our largest drill program to date just around the corner, coupled with the best outlook in the uranium space we’ve seen in a decade,” said president and CEO, Alex Klenman. “In targeting various platforms to tell our story, Agoracom stood out not only for the vast audience they engage, but also for the great deal structure as well. We’re happy to partner with Agoracom and look forward to growing our audience,” continued Mr. Klenman.

Terms and conditions: TERM: November 8, 2021 – November 30, 2022 FEES: $CDN 100,000 + HST To Be Paid Via Shares For Services Under TSX Venture Policy 4.3 (Section 5) • $20,000 + HST Shares For Services upon commencement November 8, 2021 for setup and creation of: • Custom HUB • Verified CEO + Other Officers and/or Staff • Profile Page • Advertising Modules (Banner, Skyscraper, Social Media Badges); • Custom Zoom Background • Multimedia Marketing Materials; • Messaging (Short, Medium and Long) • Marketing Plan • $20,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of third month February 8, 2022 • $20,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of sixth month May 8, 2022 • $20,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of ninth month August 8, 2022 • $20,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of term November 30, 2022

Per CSE Policy 6, the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on each date above.

Share issuances to AGORA under this Shares For Services Agreement should be effected pursuant to the “consultant exemption” contained in Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions.

Each issuance shall be subject to a 4-month hold period.

The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each of the dates as stated above.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”

Alex Klenman, President & CEO

