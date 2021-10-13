Azincourt Energy Receives DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF, FSE: A0U2), is pleased to announce its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC) that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

Azincourt’s common shares are now fully DTC eligible and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “AZURF” on the OTC Markets. Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the Company’s common shares between brokerages in the United States.

“With our OTCQB upgrade and now DTC eligibility, Azincourt shares are fully tradeable in the US,” says Alex Klenman, President and CEO. “As the uranium sector continues to pick up momentum and become more visible to investors, gaining full accessibility was an important goal of ours. We’re eager to broaden our audience in the US and now we’re in a strong position to do so,” continued Mr. Klenman.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

