B.C. Invokes Non-gouging Law

CBJ — Following in the legal footsteps of Ontario, the province of British Columbia is now enabling police and other law enforcement officers to issue fines of up to $2,000 if they find people price gouging and reselling medical supplies.

The B.C. government’s position was detailed in an announcement by minister of public safety Mike Farnworth.

With police focused primarily on crime, it’s expected most of the patrolling will be done by bylaw officers, liquor and cannabis inspectors, park rangers and conservation officers.

In one instance an elderly woman with a compromised immune system paid about 10 times the actual value for a medically-approved N95 mask.

As of Monday, there had been more than 1,500 complaints filed about price gouging.

