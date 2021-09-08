Back To School With MADD Canada’s Youth Education Programs

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — School’s back and so is MADD Canada with its dynamic Youth Education Programs to teach students about the risks of alcohol, drugs and driving.

“Educating youth on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, with the goal of building a foundation for safe and sober driving habits in the future, has been a major part of MADD Canada’s work since 1994,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “We are excited to begin a new year of engaging students in this important conversation and equipping them with the information and tools to protect themselves from impaired driving.”

MADD Canada’s Youth Education Programs are delivered to hundreds of thousands of students, ranging from Grades 4 to Grade 12, across Canada. All programs are available in the traditional in-person format or in a virtual format, depending on school preferences and safety protocols. Schools wishing to book any of these programs can visit www.maddyouth.ca for more information.

The School Program is delivered to Grades 7 to 12 students across the country. Each year, a powerful new dramatization is produced. The 2021-2022 program, titled Wrong Turn, tells the story of four friends who set out on a camping trip and make some terrible decisions that change their lives forever. That fictional story is followed by testimonials from real-life victims who share their heartbreaking experiences. The School Program engages students with realistic scenarios in which they may need to make a choice about driving impaired, or riding with an impaired driving, and what choices and options they have to protect themselves. The program is available in the traditional large assembly format, in-class presentations or as virtual presentations. View the Wrong Turn promotional video.

In Ontario and Saskatchewan, MADD Canada’s unique travelling classroom, SmartWheels, educates students in Grades 4 to 6 about the harmful risks associated with alcohol, drug use and impaired driving. Two 42-foot recreational vehicles have been specially outfitted with large projection screens, individual virtual reality goggles and tablets for each student. Where in-person presentations are allowed, the RVs visit schools and welcome students on board to participate in a fully interactive presentation. The program has also been effectively adapted as a virtual presentation for schools that cannot host in-person presentations yet. In both formats, students participate in multiple choice questions and ‘choose your own scenario’ situations, see a video of a young person who lost his two best friends in an impaired driving crash, and get an idea of how it looks and feels to drive impaired. The presentations engage students in activities and discussion about how they can protect themselves from impaired driving, both now and when they reach the driving age. Learn more in our SmartWheels video.

The Weed Out The Risk (WOTR) program, developed by Springboard with additional content from and program delivery by MADD Canada, engages students in Grades 9 to 12 in a conversation about the myths and facts about cannabis use, driving after cannabis use and being a passenger with an impaired driver. With discussion sparked by interactive activities, games and videos, WOTR engages students in a non-judgmental manner to encourage open and honest dialogue. The presentation is available as an in-classroom or a virtual presentation. Learn more in our WOTR video.

All MADD Canada’s education programs are supported by educator guides that help teachers and guidance counsellors continue the sober driving education message all year round.

Student surveys have shown that 5% of students in Grades 7 to 12 reported they drove after drinking and 4% reported they drove within two hours of using cannabis. Further 15% of students reported riding with a driver who had been drinking alcohol and 10% reported riding with a driver who had been using drugs.

“Educating students abut the risk of impaired driving needs to begin before they reach the driving age,” said Ms. Hancock. “Through our Youth Education Programs, we begin that conversation early and revisit it often throughout the schools years so that when young people reach that age when they are faced with situations involving alcohol or drugs and driving, they have the information and the confidence to make the safe choice and protect themselves.”

MADD Canada thanks the generous and committed sponsors of our Youth Education Programs, including the following lead sponsors:

School Program: KAG Canada, Alcool NB Liquor, LCBO, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation, PEI Liquor Control Commission, Saskatchewan Government Insurance and Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

SmartWheels in Ontario: LCBO.

SmartWheels in Saskatchewan: Saskatchewan Government Insurance and Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

View the full list of sponsors of MADD Canada’s Youth Education Programs.



