Baden Announces Letter of Intent With NorthStar Gaming

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baden Resources Inc. (CSE: BDN) (“Baden” or the “Company“) announces that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI“) with NorthStar Gaming Inc. (“NorthStar“) with respect to a proposed reverse takeover of Baden by NorthStar (the “Proposed Transaction“). NorthStar owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform.

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, it is proposed that Baden would acquire, pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation or other structure mutually agreed by the parties, all of the outstanding shares of NorthStar in exchange for shares of Baden. Prior to completion of the Proposed Transaction, Baden would complete a share consolidation (at a ratio to be determined) and NorthStar would complete an offering of subscription receipts (the “Concurrent Offering“).

Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including the negotiation of definitive documentation by June 27, 2022, the receipt of any required regulatory approvals and completion of the Concurrent Offering. It is also a condition to completion of the Proposed Transaction that Baden delist from the CSE and obtain conditional approval to list on the TSX Venture Exchange. There is no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms set out in the LOI, or at all.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players’ entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer

