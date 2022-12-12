Baden Provides Update on Proposed Transaction With Northstar Gaming Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baden Resources Inc. (CSE: BDN) (“Baden” or the “Company“) is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced proposed reverse-takeover (the “Proposed Transaction“) by NorthStar Gaming Inc. (“NorthStar“).

Baden and NorthStar have agreed to amend the terms of their business combination to extend the outside date for completion of the Proposed Transaction to January 30, 2023. On November 23, 2022, Baden held an annual and special shareholders’ meeting at which all shareholder resolutions, including all shareholder resolutions necessary to complete the Proposed Transaction, were approved. Since the announcement of the Proposed Transaction, NorthStar has raised an aggregate of $10,075,000 in anticipation of completion of the Proposed Transaction. NorthStar is continuing its efforts to raise additional funds.

The parties continue to work towards satisfying all conditions of closing of the Proposed Transaction, including obtaining all stock exchange and regulatory approvals, and anticipate closing the Proposed Transaction in January 2023.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact Howard Milne, CEO at 604-377-8994 email [email protected]

