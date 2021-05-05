Badger Daylighting Ltd. Changes Its Name to Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (formerly Badger Daylighting Ltd.) (the “Company” or “Badger”) (TSX: BAD) today announced that it has filed articles of amendment changing its corporate name to “Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.”. The shareholder approval required to authorize the change in the Company’s name was obtained at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

All materials necessary to effect the change in the Company’s name have been filed with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and, subject to final approval being received from the TSX, it is expected that the Company’s common shares will commence trading under the new name on or about May 11, 2021 and under the trading symbol “BDGI”.

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name and trading symbol changes.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. These market segments consist primarily of infrastructure projects in areas such as energy generation, electricity and natural gas transmission networks, roads and highways, telecommunications, water and sewage treatment and general municipal infrastructure. Customers in these segments typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, particularly in large urban centres where safety and economic risks are high and therefore non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements. The Company’s key technology is the Badger HydrovacTM, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving Badger the opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

