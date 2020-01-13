Bank of Canada Sets Optimistic Tone

CBJ — In its latest economic outlook, the Bank of Canada is sending positive vibes in its belief that the economy will strengthen in 2020 and that business confidence continues to move higher.

The Bank of Canada partially bases its projection on a survey with interviews conducted with senior management personnel from across the country.

The central bank’s Business Outlook Survey indicates that labour shortages are a fundamental obstacle to meeting an unexpected rise in demand.

Confidence is quite high in Ontario but lower in the Prairie provinces.

