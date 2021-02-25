Bank Profits Continue to Rise

CBJ – Despite the vast majority of the world’s global economies having been in the dumps for almost a year, each of Canada’s six major banks continue to turn in massive profits.

Financial experts say the banks have managed to continue to produce large profits due to far lower thresholds for loan losses and trading strength even as their retail businesses posted somewhat stagnant growth or declines.

All six major banks surpassed pre-pandemic profit levels in the first quarter as a notable increase in bad loans has so far failed to materialize.

Analysts also point to mortgages and the stock markets as factors that boosted the six banks’ future outlook and profit.

@CanBizJournal