Bank Rate Now at 1%

CBJ — It’s crunch time.

For the first time in two decades the Bank of Canada has increased its overnight trendsetting rate by 50 basis points to an even 1%.

Governor Tiff Macklem says the increase, on top of the 25 basis point increase at the previous setting, is necessary as a means of combating inflation, which is widely regarded to be out of control. The optimal inflation rate is about 2%, but the national rate has reached almost 6%, three times higher than desired.

The bank’s rate impacts Canadian businesses and consumers by influencing the rates they pay and receive on things like mortgages, GICs and savings accounts. It means those up for mortgage renewals are going to be squeezed even tighter.

Meanwhile the Bank’s decision to buy bonds as a means of keeping money flowing is also coming to an end, which means the economic engine is going to have to keep itself moving from this point onward.

Anyone on a fixed rate loan is immune from higher rates for now because they’ve locked in, but one of the biggest impacts of the new 1% rate is that it will be harder for first-time home buyers as well as those who need to refinance their mortgage if their current term is coming to an end. Those who were already stretched to the financial limit may find tough financial times ahead.

Canada’s inflation rate was tabbed at 5.7% in March as the price of almost everything went up including housing, food and gasoline. It was the fastest increase in costs in decades.

@CanBizJournal