WALLA WALLA, Wash., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR), the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share. The dividend will be payable October 18, 2019, to common shareholders of record on October 9, 2019.