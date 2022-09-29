Barrick Closes Previously Announced Sale of Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals

All amounts expressed in US dollars

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) today announced the closing of the previously announced sale of a portfolio of 22 royalties (the “Portfolio”) to Maverix Metals Inc. (“Maverix”). Following the exercise by Skeena Resources Limited (“Skeena”), the operator of the Eskay Creek mine in British Columbia, of its buy-down right to acquire 0.5% of the 1.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Eskay Creek mine, Barrick has received total consideration equal to $50 million in cash in respect of the Portfolio. Barrick has the right to receive up to an additional $10 million from Maverix if certain conditions relating to the Portfolio are satisfied within six years of closing.

