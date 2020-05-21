Barrick Supports Higher Education and Community Development in Zambia

LUSAKA, Zambia, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX), owner and operator of the Lumwana copper mine, has donated 10 computers to the University of Zambia School of Mines and agreed to help repair the Kakayindu Police Post, in line with its commitment of creating long-term value for its host countries and communities.

Established in 1973, the University of Zambia School of Mines offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in geology, mining engineering, metallurgy and mineral processing. According to Willem Jacobs, Barrick’s chief operating officer for Africa and the Middle East, enrolment at the School has increased over the years, creating the need for an expansion of its infrastructure. Jacobs says that in keeping with the group’s policy of employing host country nationals and upskilling them to world-class standards, Barrick has long provided scholarships for undergraduate students. The donation of computers is intended to assist the School in its research projects as well as delivering computer-based course material to students.Additionally, Barrick has agreed to help repair the Kakayindu Police Post, which was vandalized late last year as a result of community unrest. The 22-person strong post provides security to 37,000 people in the Lumwana Township and neighboring communities. “Barrick is driven by a commitment to contribute positively to the development of our host countries and communities,” says Jacobs, noting that in 2019 Lumwana employed 3,498 Zambians and contributed $272 million to the country’s economy through taxes, salaries, procurement and community investments. Barrick enquiriesWebsite: www.barrick.com Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

