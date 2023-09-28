Barrick Welcomes Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and His Delegation to Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today welcomed Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and members of his economic team as part of the governor’s two-day trade mission to Canada.

Canada is Nevada’s largest trading partner and Barrick is the largest Canadian company operating in Nevada through Nevada Gold Mines (NGM), the world’s biggest gold mining complex. Barrick is one of the highest taxpayers in the state, as well as one of Nevada’s biggest employers with a workforce of over 12,000 employees and contractors.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the company was keen to demonstrate its long-standing commitment to Nevada, including local employment opportunities, benefits to local communities and suppliers, and supporting long-term economic growth.

“Our company is proud of our historic relationship with Nevada which dates back 36 years when we bought the Goldstrike mine in Eureka County. We see our investment as a true partnership with the state in growing a sustainable, safe and beneficial industry for our local communities,” he said.

