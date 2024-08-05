Bath Depot Makes a Splash in Winnipeg with First-Ever Store in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new era of home renovation begins in Winnipeg as Bath Depot officially opens the doors to its very first Manitoba location. The 4,586 sq. ft. store at 1530 Regent Avenue West, Unit 3 offers a fresh, modern space where Winnipeggers can explore everything from vanities and bathtubs to faucets and lighting—all in one place.

This launch isn’t just about expanding retail presence. It’s about bringing Bath Depot’s unique model—manufacturer, distributor, and retailer under one roof—to a brand-new community. The result? Stylish, functional bathroom and kitchen solutions at a price point that makes dream spaces more accessible than ever.

Founded in 2008 by four brothers with a passion for plumbing and design, Bath Depot has grown from a family-run idea into a Canadian success story. With the opening of the Winnipeg location, the brand now operates 48 stores across the country, continuing its mission to simplify renovations without sacrificing quality.

Doors open August 19, and customers are invited to come in, browse, and get expert advice for projects big and small. From sleek modern designs to classic essentials, Bath Depot has something for every home and every budget.

For full product details, visit www.bathdepot.com.

Contact

Bath Depot – Marketing Team

[email protected]



